American International Group Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

