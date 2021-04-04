American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

FMBI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.