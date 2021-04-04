American International Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

