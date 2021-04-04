American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

HTH stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

