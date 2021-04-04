American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.08 None Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.
AMBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. American Bank has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
American Bank Company Profile
