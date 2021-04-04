American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.08 None Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

AMBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. American Bank has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

