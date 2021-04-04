Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $487,020.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

