Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $487,020.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.