Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 399,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 248.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 943.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE PLT opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

