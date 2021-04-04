Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 651,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,240,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

There is no company description available for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.

