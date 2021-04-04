Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $6.16 Million Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.07% of Midwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

