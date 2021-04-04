Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 6,400 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYA opened at $14.07 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

