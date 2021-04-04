Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 427,844 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,844 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

