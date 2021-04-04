Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.