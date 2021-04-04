Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.