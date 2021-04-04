All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. All Sports has a total market cap of $40.45 million and $12.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00686780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027691 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

