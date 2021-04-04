Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

