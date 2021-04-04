Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 126,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

