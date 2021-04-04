Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.93 or 0.00678893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027601 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.