Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Workday makes up 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

