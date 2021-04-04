Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. DexCom comprises about 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average of $368.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.