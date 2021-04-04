Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Centene accounts for 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 68.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

