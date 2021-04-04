Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. RealPage comprises 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

