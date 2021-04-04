Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,182 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

IWN stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

