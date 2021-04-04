Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

