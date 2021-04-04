Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $297.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas. Lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on volumes. Air Products also faces headwind from weakness in its packaged gas business in Europe. Its high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

