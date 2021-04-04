Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

