Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.