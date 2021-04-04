AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AGF Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.30.

AGF.B opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of C$518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$2.78 and a 12-month high of C$7.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

