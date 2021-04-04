AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

