Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

AGEN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,925,000 after buying an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agenus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Agenus by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 245,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

