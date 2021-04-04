Advisor Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

