Advisor Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

