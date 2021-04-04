Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

