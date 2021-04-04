Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

