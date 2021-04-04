Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

