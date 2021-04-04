Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,647 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,106,000. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 156.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $62.50 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -520.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

