Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

MT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

