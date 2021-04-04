Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.