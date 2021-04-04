Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,112 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of SJR opened at $26.45 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

