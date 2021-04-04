Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,583 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

