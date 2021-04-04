Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 13,038 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

