Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,322 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 469.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

