Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 13,553 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

