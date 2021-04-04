Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

