Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $170.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.