Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells $1,346,400.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XLRN stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XLRN. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

