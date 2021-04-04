Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Abyss has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

