Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.