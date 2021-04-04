9,673 Shares in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP opened at $23.23 on Friday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.95 million and a PE ratio of -178.68.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GP. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

