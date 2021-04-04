9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMTR. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

