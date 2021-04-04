$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $9.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNSS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

